Vivo V30 SE (V2349), Y200e (V2336) and V40 SE (V2337) are Rebranded Vivo V30 Lite and Y100 5G

Three Vivo smartphones including Vivo V40 SE recently appeared in the Google Play Supported Devices list along with their model numbers.

Vivo V30 SE has the model number V2349 whereas V2336 belongs to Vivo Y200e 5G and V2337 belongs to Vivo V40 SE 5G. What’s noteworthy is that Google’s certification also lists the model number V2327 for each of these models.

Rebranded Versions of Vivo V30 Lite and Vivo Y100 5G?

The presence of the second model number in the certification usually indicates that these are rebranded or variants of the other phone. The model number that was mentioned here in the listing was V2327, which belongs to the Vivo V30 Lite 5G.

The same model number already appeared with another name in Google certification and that’s Vivo Y100 5G. So these two phones share most of their specs and mainly their design.

Similarly, upcoming smartphones V30 SE, V40 SE, and Y200e are expected to be minor variations of V30 Lite 5G. Vivo Y200 was launched last October and Vivo Y200e would most likely be its replica, except for a few spec changes or maybe the processor.

Certifications Bagged

Vivo V30 SE 5G (V2349) has already appeared in Bluetooth SIG along with the moniker. Vivo V40 SE (V2337) has appeared in IMEI, Bluetooth SIG and Global Certification Forum (GCF) sites. Vivo Y200e (V2336) has been benchmarked in Geekbench with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 8GB RAM and Android 14 OS. Apart from this, it has also bagged Bluetooth certification.

These smartphones will definitely appear in more certification sites across the globe in the next few weeks and hence their launches are a few weeks away as well.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding these phones.