Vivo X Fold 3 (V2303A), X Fold 3 Pro (V2337A) and Honor JDY-AN00 Spotted on TENAA

Two upcoming Vivo foldable smartphones of the Vivo X Fold 3 series have appeared in China’s TENAA certification along with an Honor smartphone.

The Honor smartphone has the model number JDY-AN00. The listings for these devices don’t reveal any info related to the specs but only confirm that all of them are 5G-enabled phones.

Also Read: Vivo X Fold 3 (V2303A) and Vivo Pad 3 (PA2473) Get Chinese Certifications Ahead of Q1 Launch

Honor JDY-AN00 has already appeared on China’s CCC certification and has confirmed that it’s a 5G smartphone with a charging speed of 10W. Vivo V2303A, the model that is likely to belong to Vivo X Fold 3, has also appeared on China’s MIIT website. Both Vivo V2303A and V2337A have appeared in IMEI listings too. Also, none of these models have received any other certifications and their monikers have not been officially confirmed yet.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Rumored Specs

Vivo is working on the Fold 3 series of foldable phones mainly for release in China. There have been a few leaks in the recent past about the specs of these devices. Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset whereas the Pro variant is expected to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Also Read: Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro Battery Info Leaked Ahead of Launch

Both devices may have a battery capacity of 5600 mAh and support fast charging of up to 80W. One of the camera sensors would be 50MP OV50H with support for OIS. Nothing concrete has emerged about the specs of these phones like the size of the display or camera sensors. Other features could be a periscope telephoto lens, fingerprint scanner and wireless charging capability.

Both these devices are expected to be launched next month in China. Along with these phones, we can also expect the company to release Vivo Pad 3 tablet and Vivo X100s smartphone.