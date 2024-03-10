Xiaomi 24053PY09I and 24053PY09C Bag India’s BIS and China’s MIIT Certifications

Model numbers that belong to an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone have been certified in India and China.

Xiaomi 24053PY09I and 24053PY09C are the models. Both model numbers belong to the same device and the last character just differentiates the region with ‘I’ being India and ‘C’ being China.

This is the first time these model numbers have appeared in certifications. So we have no prior information about this phone. The BIS certification, as usual, doesn’t reveal any information and the same is the case with MIIT certification as well although we know that the phone will support 5G connectivity. It won’t come with the Satellite connectivity option though.

Also Read: Xiaomi Civi 4 and Redmi Note 13 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset

Images have not been uploaded to the MIIT listing but they will be up in the next few days. What we know from the model numbers is that their launch is a few months away. The first 4 characters ‘2405‘ in the model number indicate that this device could be launched in 2024 and in the month of May. However, it’s not always the case, and devices usually get released a month or two earlier or later.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Xiaomi or Redmi or Poco Smartphone?

We expect 24053PY09I to be a Redmi device or a Xiaomi/Mi smartphone and not a POCO smartphone as it isn’t launched in China. However, the Indian variant can be a rebranded POCO phone, though it’s unlikely as even the BIS site shows the brand name as ‘Xiaomi’ in the listing.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mix Flip Specs Leaked While OPPO Find N4 Flip Launch May Be Delayed

Upcoming Devices

There aren’t a lot of Xiaomi devices lined up for launch in the next month or two. Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra were launched in India just last week. POCO X6 Neo smartphone is gearing up for launch in a couple of days. It has appeared on the Geekbench website and revealed its processor to be MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. Redmi K70 Ultra or Xiaomi 14T Pro is in the works but its launch is pretty far away in August or September.