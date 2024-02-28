Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches a New Hotfix Update to Correct Issues After Recent Patch

The new hotfix update by Baldur’s Gate 3 has been designed to resolve some of the issues players were facing while playing the game.

Larian Studios has just rolled out Hotfix #19 for Baldur’s Gate 3. This is the third update received by the game in a span of 7 days. This update, like the one that was released a while back, aims to fix the issues that cropped up after the launch of Patch 6.

After the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 on February 16, a lot of players complained about facing several issues with the game. Along with graphical glitches, players encountered bugs that made it difficult for them to play the game. A vast amount of content arrived in the game through this patch. Apart from quality-of-life improvements, players also witnessed the launch of new animations. Just a couple of days after the patch was launched, the first hotfix was released.

The arrival of Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix update #19 was announced through the community forum on the official website of Larian Studios. Just like Hotfix #18, this new update seeks to resolve a performance issue that has been plaguing players while launching the Honour Mode during trading. This update, among other things, provides Xbox users with solutions for resolving this issue. This update, however, can only be installed by players who have the game installed on their PC. The update will be rolled out for consoles very soon.

Larian has released an official statement that confirms that Mac users will have access to Patch 6 soon. There have been reports about Larian Studios opening a seventh studio. With the studio expanding its base, one expects Mac users to receive an update soon. Larian has stated that there is a possibility of the hotfix making the game incompatible with the mods used by the players.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complex game mounted on a huge scale. Therefore, whenever new content is added to the game, the game has to be updated and the developers have to ensure that no glitch or bug is present. While the studio has plans to release DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3, one does not expect that to happen sometime in the near future.