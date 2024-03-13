Vivo X Fold 3 Pro (V2337A) Appears on AnTuTu Database with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and an Impressive Score

A couple of weeks ahead of its official release, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone with model number V2337A has been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking website.

The listing has revealed key specs of the device, although most of it was already known from other certifications and leaks about the device. What’s interesting is the very impressive score the phone has managed to get on the listing and it is 21,76,828. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers the phone and it has one 3.3GHz cortex-X4 core, three 3.15GHz cortex A720 cores, two 2.96GHz cortex A720 cores and two cores of cortex A520 that clock at 2.27GHz. Adreno 750 is the GPU that’s coupled with this chipset.

The phone scored 471878 points in CPU round, 893816 points in GPU test, 464490 points in MEM test and 346644 points in UX round. The phone will have LPDDR5 RAM of 16GB and will support UFS 4.0 storage. 1TB is the storage capacity of the device that’s spotted in AnTuTu and this could be the top variant. Android 14 is the OS version and we can see OriginOS4 skin over this. The display resolution is mentioned as 120Hz.

Another leak from DCS that has come today indicates that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be released on the 27th of March. The device will likely have an OV50H OmniVision 50MP sensor as the primary camera sensor. In addition to this, there will be an OV64B sensor for telephoto photography. This sensor will be a 64MP sensor with 3X zoom capability.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has already appeared in the IMEI database, China’s MIIT and CCC certifications. 120W fast charging capacity was revealed from the CCC listing and other rumors point out that the phone will also support a wireless charging speed of 50W.

Featured Image: Vivo X fold