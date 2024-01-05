InZOI: New Unreal Engine 5 Game Leads To GTA 6 Meeting The Sims

The life simulation games seem to offer gamers the best from the worlds of the GTA and Sims franchises.

While Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most awaited game of our times, there is a lot of excitement around The Sims 5 as well. While Electronic Arts has barely shared any information on The Sims 5, one does know that it is being developed under the code name Project Rene. The gaming studio has confirmed that it will be made available as a free-to-play game and its release will not result in any of the Sims game being withdrawn or neglected.

Lyndsay Pearson, a video game developer who works at a very senior level at Maxis, spoke about the game when it was unveiled at the Behind the Sims Summit held in the month of October last year. During this summit, Pearson stated that through this game, they will be “ushering in a new future for The Sims”.

At the moment, fans have not been updated with a launch window for The Sims 5. However, the gaming community believes the game should be ready to be launched sometime in 2025. EA has been working diligently towards developing the game and given the success of the earlier games in the franchise, one expects it to leave no stone unturned to ensure the final product leaves an impact with both older and young fans of the franchise.

Those who are looking forward to GTA 6 and The Sims 5 should, however, be interested in InZOI, a life simulation game whose trailer was dropped recently. As observed by the gaming community, InZOI features the immersive quality of the graphics in the GTA 6 trailer and the life simulation gameplay one comes across in The Sims franchise games.

InZOI has been powered by the Unreal Engine 5 and developed by Krafton, a Korean company. With the way the game has been designed, one can assume that it would prove to be a competitor to The Sims games in the near future. The game uses photorealism elements more extensively than the Sims games and there are several other aspects to it that remind one of the GTA games.