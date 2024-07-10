Oppo Find X8 May Sport a Large Telephoto Sensor and a Flat Display

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is slated to launch its upcoming smartphone in the last quarter of this year.

According to a recent rumor by tipster Digital Chat Station, Oppo Find X8 will feature a 1.5K flat display in place of the curved display on the predecessor. The same rumor also hints that the smartphone will house a huge main sensor from Sony and a Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Find X8 Display

In his Weibo post, Digital Chat Station does not mention the name of the flagship smartphone. However, he mentions that the Dimensity 9400 powered handset will have a 6.5-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The post also indicates that the screen will be procured from a Chinese display maker.

The current prototype of the smartphone does not feature a quad-curved design on its front indicating that the Find X8 will sport a flat display. This has been ascertained by the tipster in one of his comments to the post where he states that the prototype has a pure straight screen and not a quad-curved glass.

Camera Specifications

The same post mentions that the Oppo Find X8 will sport a large circular camera system with a Hasselband branding. The three lenses include a Sony IMX9 series 50 MP main sensor, a 3x periscope telephoto module, and a 50 MP ultrawide camera.

An earlier report highlights that the telephoto module is anticipated to incorporate a 1/1.95 inches IMX882 sensor along with an f/2.65 aperture and 73 mm focal length. Interestingly, this telephoto module has been used earlier in the OnePlus 13 and Realme 13 Pro+.

Previous reports have also indicated that there will be three models in the Find X8 series that are the Oppo Find X8, the Oppo Find X8 Pro, and the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The X8 Ultra will be launched last and is slated for a release in the first quarter of 2025.