OPPO Reno3 5G (PDCM00 / PDCT00) Full Specifications Leaked on TENAA

Yesterday, the OPPO Reno3 5G (PDCM00 / PDCT00) was spotted on TENAA with initial specs such as dimensions, display and battery size.

The listing also carried the images of the phone. The TENAA listing of the smartphone was updated this morning with its full specifications.

The PDCM00 / PDCT00 OPPO Reno3 is a 5G smartphone that has 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm dimensions and 181 grams weight. The color options of the smartphone mentioned in the TENAA listing are white, black, silver red and silver blue. The device is fitted with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch. The screen offers a tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The PDCM00 / PDCT00 OPPO smartphone is fueled by 2.2GHz octa-core processor which is all the new Dimensity 1000L chipset from MediaTek that has a model number of MT6885. The device is backed by a minimum rated battery of 3,935mAh capacity. Its typical capacity could be 4,025mAh like the Reno3 Pro 5G phone.

The Dimensity 1000L SoC of the Reno3 5G is assisted by 8 GB of RAM. The phone offers an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. There is no support for microSD card slot on the device. For shooting selfies, the Reno3 5G has a front-facing camera of 32-megapixel. The rear shell of the phone features a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad camera system. The handset is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. However, there is no confirmation on whether the phone is equipped with support for rapid charging.

The Reno3 will be launching alongside the Reno3 Pro 5G on Dec. 26 in China. The PCRM00 / PCRT00 phone that had appeared with full specs on TENAA is the upcoming Reno3 Pro 5G smartphone.