Rockstar Games Launcher To No Longer Support Windows 7 and Windows 8

Rockstar Games Launcher, through its latest update, has discontinued its support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.

While this latest development would leave a few fans feeling upset, most of them saw it coming. Some important alterations have been made to the app as well. For several years, Rockstar Games Launcher supported the different versions of the operating system by Microsoft. While this development would have no impact on those who have upgraded their operating systems, it would affect those who are still on Windows 7 and Windows 8.

Rockstar Games Launcher was rolled out in September 2019 and served as the launcher for PC games spawned by the studio. It has a direct link with the Rockstar Games Social Club platform and provides players with access to 11 different titles. Upon its initial release, Rockstar Games Launcher gave players the opportunity to stake their claim on a copy of GTA: San Andreas at zero cost.

Along with GTA: San Andreas, several other popular titles by Rockstar Games were compatible with Windows 7 and Windows 8. However, the app would no longer support these operating systems. This particular change has been an integral part of the update that was rolled out recently.

Truth be told, most GTA fans were quite aware of the fact that Rockstar was planning to end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. Through an announcement in October 2023, fans were informed about this plan that was to be implemented in the near future. This was the time when Microsoft was taking a step back from creating security updates for Windows 7 and 8. Through actions like these, fans were being prepared to what was to come.

For the longest time, Microsoft was providing free upgrades to those who were still using its older operating system versions. However, it stopped doing that a while back. Now, with Rockstar Games’ titles not being compatible with Windows 7 and 8, one expects the number of users clinging to these older OS versions dwindling down at a rapid pace.

The newest version of Rockstar Games Launcher has just not discontinued its support for Windows 7 and 8. It has also brought in a bunch of minor bug fixes. When one goes through the official changelog linked to the patch, one sees a bunch of stability improvements being introduced as well. At the moment, Rockstar Games Launcher is exclusively available on Windows 10 and Windows 11.